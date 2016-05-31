НЯКОИ МИСЛИ И ДРУГИ ИНТЕРЕСНИ НЕЩА

Расате вече управлява Русия

Публикувано от на 16 май 2009 в категория международното положение | 245 коментара

 

Специалните части ОМОН срещу няколко десетки гей активисти. Неравна борба! Можеха да подпомогнат ОМОН-овците и с една-две роти ветерани от Афганистан.

rasate

 

Преди една година Боян Расате поведе своите идиотчета срещу гейовете в София. И полицията го арестува.

А сега всички фенове на путинова Русия да внимават: там Боян Расате и неговите идиотчета вече са на власт.

видео: Associated Press

снимка: Bulphoto

