Расате вече управлява РусияПубликувано от Ivan Bedrov на 16 май 2009 в категория международното положение | 245 коментара
Специалните части ОМОН срещу няколко десетки гей активисти. Неравна борба! Можеха да подпомогнат ОМОН-овците и с една-две роти ветерани от Афганистан.
Преди една година Боян Расате поведе своите идиотчета срещу гейовете в София. И полицията го арестува.
А сега всички фенове на путинова Русия да внимават: там Боян Расате и неговите идиотчета вече са на власт.
видео: Associated Press
снимка: Bulphoto
