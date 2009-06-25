Дали изобщо има нужда от коментар?
И така.Нека обобщим казаното до тук.На 5-ти юли си стойте у дома.Или отидете на риба.Или си отворете една ледено студена бира.Може да си направите и барбекю,ако искате.Обаче на другите избори се сърдете на себе си,ако някой дойде и Ви предложи да си сложите един фес.5-ти юли.Вие решавате какво да направите.Писал съм и в блога си моето мнение по въпроса със самозабравилия се башибозук.
Колко ниско е паднала Българската Комунистическа Партия!!!
Жалко за Българския народ!
Предизборната среща на Доганв гоцеделчевското село Кочан е излъчена в цензуриран вид на 18.06.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O86omdOtBnI
Това е отговорът защо записът е на високо професионално ниво и с много високо качество.
Въпросът е : Кой и защо нареди да се излъчи скандалната част на изказването му точно сега? Защо и от какво ни отвличат вниманието?
доган е анти-българин и трябва да бъде съден за геноцид над българския народ! украинеца и испанеца също!
Ясене, не е ДПС проблемът само. Други като че ли не участват в корупция. Ако ще и 100% от хората да гласуват, нещата няма да се променят много. Защо? Прочети Приказка за стълбата на Смирненски.
Освен това отговорността във властта е размита – а както знаем колективната отговорност е безотговорност.
Гласуваме единствено за да изберем малко по-малкото зло. И за да сме сигурни, че каквото и да направим в ролата си на „електорат“, файда няма.
”ХОРА НЯМАТЕ ИЗБОР,ТАКА ИЛИ ИНАЧЕ ПОД НЯКАКВА ФОРМА,ПАК АЗ ЩЕ ВИ ОПРАВЛЯВАМ”!!!Под “АЗ……”
Ако е точен цитата, разбирам го и като „ОПРАВЯМ“.
Направете сътоветните изводи! Моля!
Божидар, ако не съзнавах, че перфектно управление няма, нямаше да напиша това за контрола. Лично за мен ДПС (заедно с БСП, те са винаги в комплект) са най-голямото зло, по ред причини. Именно заради това формулирах предишния си коментар по този начин – чрез отношението на всяко едно действие/бездействие към най-голямото зло – оставането на ДПС на власт.
Дали този субект е бил също толкова пиян, когато „мъжката му секретарка“ се „самоуби“?
А иначе – in vino veritas!
Здравейте! Всички сме развълнувани, някои наистина от погнуса, а други в очакване на схватка и гледане на сеир. Учудена съм от снишаването на И.Бедров и лекото угодничене при разговора с Ивайло Дичев. Моите уважения, културологът изобщо не е във форма, просто насилваше ума си и не беше продуктивен. Говоря за тазвечершното предаване. Изобщо не съм съгласна, че Доган е казал публична истина. Това е точно толкова истина, колкото, че пияни шофьори се откупуват от ченгета. Това е подсъдна, неморална, антиобществена и убийствена истина.
Thanks for spending the time to debate this, I really feel strongly about it and love studying more on this topic. If doable, as you become an expert, would you mind updating your blog with more details?
to share a portion of their Social Media Profits with
its members. Volunteering- Volunteering is a great way to meet caring people while investing your time in something worthwhile.
What you have to do is create a user id on a dating site.
Very good blog you have here but I was curious if you knew of any discussion boards
that cover the same topics talked about here?
I’d really like to be a part of community
where I can get comments from other knowledgeable individuals
that share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let
me know. Bless you!
Whats up very cool blog!! Man .. Beautiful ..
Amazing .. I will bookmark your web site and take the
feeds additionally? I’m glad to search out a lot of useful info right here in the submit, we want
work out extra techniques on this regard, thank you for sharing.
. . . . .
Great article, thanks for sharing it!!!
check this domain http://blahc-blahc.net
Also, since Americans are English-speaking people, communication is never a problem.
Our designs are built around the look and feel our clients want to
communicate to their customers. In that same site also, you can actually reason out some stories
about your company and your company needs.
It is chiefly resulting from baseband constraints.
It’s known as much just as the Notification Center is activated.
Measure six: Unwind and luxuriate in while Redsn0w does
others in the industry for your needs.
kirby
The money can be refunded once your system at School has completed In the auto
insurance industry, stacking means including coverage quantities for multiple vehicles collectively to produce a increased limit
Nos assessments that are decouvrez independants et objectifs sur les meilleurs lits parapluie du marche en lit
parapluie 2015.
What’s up colleagues, its impressive article about educationand completely explained, keep
it up all the time.
Colyer Law Group PC
161 North Clark Street #4700
real estate attorney in chicago illinois (Violette), Illinois 60601
(312) 922-5152
Eu amei tanto quanto vai recebem realizado aqui. O
esboço é bom gosto, a sua autoria assunto elegante.
No entanto, você comando Get comprado um edginess sobre o que você deseja estar entregando
o seguinte. indisposição, sem dúvida, vir mais anteriormente novamente como exatamente o mesmo quase
muito caso, muitas vezes dentro de você proteger essa aumento.
Dans le Maroc pre-saharien le climat est desertique, avec des temperature pouvant depasser les 40
degres en journee.
Uma dica para tamanho do seu desenho é que ele se encaixe num formato de papel padrão , como A3 (297mm x 420mm).
It will not let the repair-as-is” choice, it will not countenance the regular gravity-fed septic method, nor is it open to new,
reduce expense solutions such as the recirculating gravel filter, or shallow pressure-dosed drainfields.
Here is my website … solid waste disposal seattle,
Maxwell,
É ruim isso de ficar interrompendo, te ficar se preocupando e pensando outra coisa que
não seja sua namorada ou ficante ou mesmo momento do sexo
que é tão incrível, uma técnica para você se despreocupar e curtir ao máximo momento são as CAMISINHAS COM
EFEITO RETARDANTE, eu mesmo dependo muito do dia pois posso demorar muito ou ser muito rápido quando sinto que estou a ponto de bala eu uso esta do contrario
uso uma comum pois pode acontecer de prolongar até demais sexo.
A principios de 1971 Bruce anunció súbitamente que no proseguiría en Steel
Mill, dejando a todos sorprendidos.
C’est dans ce cadre que PEROU TOURS vous propose ses circuits
a travers tout le pays et au dela.
We’re a gaggle of volunteers and starting a brand new scheme divorce lawyer in frankfort
il (Dean) our
community. Your website provided us with helpful information to
work on. You’ve done an impressive process and our
entire community can be grateful to you.
Le lit parapluie offre ainsi une solution de couchage
quelque soit votre besoin et assure a votre enfant de passer une bonne nuit, parents, et a vous, egalement !
Une recette babycook, c’est de la facilite en plus, des saveurs uniques et un enfant ravi !
You searching for a device that is effective enough too deal with however
several phones yoou exoect to be linked to your VoIP network.
Have a look at mmy blog: Business Telephone Systems
Se você for trocar de tinta para a sublimática,
deverá adequar seus insumos para ela… Papel transfer neste caso deverá ser
transfer para sublimação.
Notez que Fitbit propose d’autres objets connectes, notamment une equilibrium, l’Aria (120
EUR), qui peut completer vos statistiques avec votre poids, votre IMC (indice
de masse corporelle) et votre pourcentage de masse graisseuse.
Ela é bem real e cruel rs. Você pode utilizar dekapcolor para facilitar para remoção da tinta e depois é necessário fazer mechas, luzes ou análogo descolorir cabelo com pó descolorante
e água oxigenada.
Sometimes, a 2nd crop of sores might appear in addition to ongoing flu-like signs.
Good info. Lucky me I ran across your website by chance (stumbleupon).
I have saved it for later!
Other variations consist off chair fencing, one-hit épée
(one of the five occasions which coprise contemporary pentathlon) as
well aas the different types of non-Olympic competitive fence.
Se levarmos a versão que a postagem apresenta, então a senhora não poderia
ser professora universitária, diretora de empresa ou instituição
pública, coordenadora ou supervisora de algum domínio ou departamento, reitora de universidade, vereadora, deputada,
senadora, prefeita, governadora ou presidente da república.
The technique had just been tested on lab mice, but that
didn’t discourage the Richards from pursuing the
treatment.
Вашият имейл адрес няма да бъде публикуван. Задължителните полета са отбелязани с *
Коментар:
Име *
Имейл *
Интернет страница
И така.Нека обобщим казаното до тук.На 5-ти юли си стойте у дома.Или отидете на риба.Или си отворете една ледено студена бира.Може да си направите и барбекю,ако искате.Обаче на другите избори се сърдете на себе си,ако някой дойде и Ви предложи да си сложите един фес.5-ти юли.Вие решавате какво да направите.Писал съм и в блога си моето мнение по въпроса със самозабравилия се башибозук.
Колко ниско е паднала Българската Комунистическа Партия!!!
Жалко за Българския народ!
Предизборната среща на Доганв гоцеделчевското село Кочан е излъчена в цензуриран вид на 18.06.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O86omdOtBnI
Това е отговорът защо записът е на високо професионално ниво и с много високо качество.
Въпросът е : Кой и защо нареди да се излъчи скандалната част на изказването му точно сега? Защо и от какво ни отвличат вниманието?
доган е анти-българин и трябва да бъде съден за геноцид над българския народ! украинеца и испанеца също!
Ясене, не е ДПС проблемът само. Други като че ли не участват в корупция. Ако ще и 100% от хората да гласуват, нещата няма да се променят много. Защо? Прочети Приказка за стълбата на Смирненски.
Освен това отговорността във властта е размита – а както знаем колективната отговорност е безотговорност.
Гласуваме единствено за да изберем малко по-малкото зло. И за да сме сигурни, че каквото и да направим в ролата си на „електорат“, файда няма.
”ХОРА НЯМАТЕ ИЗБОР,ТАКА ИЛИ ИНАЧЕ ПОД НЯКАКВА ФОРМА,ПАК АЗ ЩЕ ВИ ОПРАВЛЯВАМ”!!!Под “АЗ……”
Ако е точен цитата, разбирам го и като „ОПРАВЯМ“.
Направете сътоветните изводи! Моля!
Божидар, ако не съзнавах, че перфектно управление няма, нямаше да напиша това за контрола. Лично за мен ДПС (заедно с БСП, те са винаги в комплект) са най-голямото зло, по ред причини. Именно заради това формулирах предишния си коментар по този начин – чрез отношението на всяко едно действие/бездействие към най-голямото зло – оставането на ДПС на власт.
Дали този субект е бил също толкова пиян, когато „мъжката му секретарка“ се „самоуби“?
А иначе – in vino veritas!
Здравейте! Всички сме развълнувани, някои наистина от погнуса, а други в очакване на схватка и гледане на сеир. Учудена съм от снишаването на И.Бедров и лекото угодничене при разговора с Ивайло Дичев. Моите уважения, културологът изобщо не е във форма, просто насилваше ума си и не беше продуктивен. Говоря за тазвечершното предаване. Изобщо не съм съгласна, че Доган е казал публична истина. Това е точно толкова истина, колкото, че пияни шофьори се откупуват от ченгета. Това е подсъдна, неморална, антиобществена и убийствена истина.
Thanks for spending the time to debate this, I really feel strongly about it and love studying more on this topic. If doable, as you become an expert, would you mind updating your blog with more details?
to share a portion of their Social Media Profits with
its members. Volunteering- Volunteering is a great way to meet caring people while investing your time in something worthwhile.
What you have to do is create a user id on a dating site.
Very good blog you have here but I was curious if you knew of any discussion boards
that cover the same topics talked about here?
I’d really like to be a part of community
where I can get comments from other knowledgeable individuals
that share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let
me know. Bless you!
Whats up very cool blog!! Man .. Beautiful ..
Amazing .. I will bookmark your web site and take the
feeds additionally? I’m glad to search out a lot of useful info right here in the submit, we want
work out extra techniques on this regard, thank you for sharing.
. . . . .
Great article, thanks for sharing it!!!
check this domain http://blahc-blahc.net
Also, since Americans are English-speaking people, communication is never a problem.
Our designs are built around the look and feel our clients want to
communicate to their customers. In that same site also, you can actually reason out some stories
about your company and your company needs.
It is chiefly resulting from baseband constraints.
It’s known as much just as the Notification Center is activated.
Measure six: Unwind and luxuriate in while Redsn0w does
others in the industry for your needs.
kirby
The money can be refunded once your system at School has completed In the auto
insurance industry, stacking means including coverage quantities for multiple vehicles collectively to produce a increased limit
Nos assessments that are decouvrez independants et objectifs sur les meilleurs lits parapluie du marche en lit
parapluie 2015.
What’s up colleagues, its impressive article about educationand completely explained, keep
it up all the time.
Colyer Law Group PC
161 North Clark Street #4700
real estate attorney in chicago illinois (Violette), Illinois 60601
(312) 922-5152
Eu amei tanto quanto vai recebem realizado aqui. O
esboço é bom gosto, a sua autoria assunto elegante.
No entanto, você comando Get comprado um edginess sobre o que você deseja estar entregando
o seguinte. indisposição, sem dúvida, vir mais anteriormente novamente como exatamente o mesmo quase
muito caso, muitas vezes dentro de você proteger essa aumento.
Dans le Maroc pre-saharien le climat est desertique, avec des temperature pouvant depasser les 40
degres en journee.
Uma dica para tamanho do seu desenho é que ele se encaixe num formato de papel padrão , como A3 (297mm x 420mm).
It will not let the repair-as-is” choice, it will not countenance the regular gravity-fed septic method, nor is it open to new,
reduce expense solutions such as the recirculating gravel filter, or shallow pressure-dosed drainfields.
Here is my website … solid waste disposal seattle,
Maxwell,
É ruim isso de ficar interrompendo, te ficar se preocupando e pensando outra coisa que
não seja sua namorada ou ficante ou mesmo momento do sexo
que é tão incrível, uma técnica para você se despreocupar e curtir ao máximo momento são as CAMISINHAS COM
EFEITO RETARDANTE, eu mesmo dependo muito do dia pois posso demorar muito ou ser muito rápido quando sinto que estou a ponto de bala eu uso esta do contrario
uso uma comum pois pode acontecer de prolongar até demais sexo.
A principios de 1971 Bruce anunció súbitamente que no proseguiría en Steel
Mill, dejando a todos sorprendidos.
C’est dans ce cadre que PEROU TOURS vous propose ses circuits
a travers tout le pays et au dela.
We’re a gaggle of volunteers and starting a brand new scheme divorce lawyer in frankfort
il (Dean) our
community. Your website provided us with helpful information to
work on. You’ve done an impressive process and our
entire community can be grateful to you.
Le lit parapluie offre ainsi une solution de couchage
quelque soit votre besoin et assure a votre enfant de passer une bonne nuit, parents, et a vous, egalement !
Une recette babycook, c’est de la facilite en plus, des saveurs uniques et un enfant ravi !
You searching for a device that is effective enough too deal with however
several phones yoou exoect to be linked to your VoIP network.
Have a look at mmy blog: Business Telephone Systems
Se você for trocar de tinta para a sublimática,
deverá adequar seus insumos para ela… Papel transfer neste caso deverá ser
transfer para sublimação.
Notez que Fitbit propose d’autres objets connectes, notamment une equilibrium, l’Aria (120
EUR), qui peut completer vos statistiques avec votre poids, votre IMC (indice
de masse corporelle) et votre pourcentage de masse graisseuse.
Ela é bem real e cruel rs. Você pode utilizar dekapcolor para facilitar para remoção da tinta e depois é necessário fazer mechas, luzes ou análogo descolorir cabelo com pó descolorante
e água oxigenada.
Sometimes, a 2nd crop of sores might appear in addition to ongoing flu-like signs.
Good info. Lucky me I ran across your website by chance (stumbleupon).
I have saved it for later!
Other variations consist off chair fencing, one-hit épée
(one of the five occasions which coprise contemporary pentathlon) as
well aas the different types of non-Olympic competitive fence.
Se levarmos a versão que a postagem apresenta, então a senhora não poderia
ser professora universitária, diretora de empresa ou instituição
pública, coordenadora ou supervisora de algum domínio ou departamento, reitora de universidade, vereadora, deputada,
senadora, prefeita, governadora ou presidente da república.
The technique had just been tested on lab mice, but that
didn’t discourage the Richards from pursuing the
treatment.