НЯКОИ МИСЛИ И ДРУГИ ИНТЕРЕСНИ НЕЩА

Аз разпределям порциите

Публикувано от на 24 юни 2009 в категория важни детайли | 88 коментара

Дали изобщо има нужда от коментар?

88 коментара

Older Comments
  1. Joro
    25 юни 2009

    И така.Нека обобщим казаното до тук.На 5-ти юли си стойте у дома.Или отидете на риба.Или си отворете една ледено студена бира.Може да си направите и барбекю,ако искате.Обаче на другите избори се сърдете на себе си,ако някой дойде и Ви предложи да си сложите един фес.5-ти юли.Вие решавате какво да направите.Писал съм и в блога си моето мнение по въпроса със самозабравилия се башибозук.

  2. Здравко
    25 юни 2009

    Колко ниско е паднала Българската Комунистическа Партия!!!
    Жалко за Българския народ!

  3. Блага
    25 юни 2009

    Предизборната среща на Доганв гоцеделчевското село Кочан е излъчена в цензуриран вид на 18.06.

    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O86omdOtBnI

    Това е отговорът защо записът е на високо професионално ниво и с много високо качество.

    Въпросът е : Кой и защо нареди да се излъчи скандалната част на изказването му точно сега? Защо и от какво ни отвличат вниманието?

  4. димитър
    25 юни 2009

    доган е анти-българин и трябва да бъде съден за геноцид над българския народ! украинеца и испанеца също!

  5. Божидар Божанов
    25 юни 2009

    Ясене, не е ДПС проблемът само. Други като че ли не участват в корупция. Ако ще и 100% от хората да гласуват, нещата няма да се променят много. Защо? Прочети Приказка за стълбата на Смирненски.
    Освен това отговорността във властта е размита – а както знаем колективната отговорност е безотговорност.
    Гласуваме единствено за да изберем малко по-малкото зло. И за да сме сигурни, че каквото и да направим в ролата си на „електорат“, файда няма.

  6. cah
    25 юни 2009

    ”ХОРА НЯМАТЕ ИЗБОР,ТАКА ИЛИ ИНАЧЕ ПОД НЯКАКВА ФОРМА,ПАК АЗ ЩЕ ВИ ОПРАВЛЯВАМ”!!!Под “АЗ……”
    Ако е точен цитата, разбирам го и като „ОПРАВЯМ“.
    Направете сътоветните изводи! Моля!

  7. Ясен
    25 юни 2009

    Божидар, ако не съзнавах, че перфектно управление няма, нямаше да напиша това за контрола. Лично за мен ДПС (заедно с БСП, те са винаги в комплект) са най-голямото зло, по ред причини. Именно заради това формулирах предишния си коментар по този начин – чрез отношението на всяко едно действие/бездействие към най-голямото зло – оставането на ДПС на власт.

  8. Petroff
    25 юни 2009

    Дали този субект е бил също толкова пиян, когато „мъжката му секретарка“ се „самоуби“?
    А иначе – in vino veritas!

  9. iraah
    25 юни 2009

    Здравейте! Всички сме развълнувани, някои наистина от погнуса, а други в очакване на схватка и гледане на сеир. Учудена съм от снишаването на И.Бедров и лекото угодничене при разговора с Ивайло Дичев. Моите уважения, културологът изобщо не е във форма, просто насилваше ума си и не беше продуктивен. Говоря за тазвечершното предаване. Изобщо не съм съгласна, че Доган е казал публична истина. Това е точно толкова истина, колкото, че пияни шофьори се откупуват от ченгета. Това е подсъдна, неморална, антиобществена и убийствена истина.

  10. kitchens lancaster
    7 юли 2011

    Thanks for spending the time to debate this, I really feel strongly about it and love studying more on this topic. If doable, as you become an expert, would you mind updating your blog with more details?

  11. older dating
    21 авг. 2014

    to share a portion of their Social Media Profits with
    its members. Volunteering- Volunteering is a great way to meet caring people while investing your time in something worthwhile.
    What you have to do is create a user id on a dating site.

  12. Evermine Voucher Codes
    22 авг. 2014

    Very good blog you have here but I was curious if you knew of any discussion boards
    that cover the same topics talked about here?
    I’d really like to be a part of community
    where I can get comments from other knowledgeable individuals
    that share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let
    me know. Bless you!

  13. promo code for burlington coat factory
    30 авг. 2014

    Whats up very cool blog!! Man .. Beautiful ..
    Amazing .. I will bookmark your web site and take the
    feeds additionally? I’m glad to search out a lot of useful info right here in the submit, we want
    work out extra techniques on this regard, thank you for sharing.
    . . . . .

  14. check this domain
    4 окт. 2014

    Great article, thanks for sharing it!!!
    check this domain http://blahc-blahc.net

  15. κατασκευή ιστοσελίδας
    17 мар. 2015

    Also, since Americans are English-speaking people, communication is never a problem.
    Our designs are built around the look and feel our clients want to
    communicate to their customers. In that same site also, you can actually reason out some stories
    about your company and your company needs.

  16. cydia convergence
    14 май 2015

    It is chiefly resulting from baseband constraints.
    It’s known as much just as the Notification Center is activated.
    Measure six: Unwind and luxuriate in while Redsn0w does
    others in the industry for your needs.

  17. kirby
    26 Дек. 2015

    kirby

  18. http://google.net/
    18 ян. 2016

    The money can be refunded once your system at School has completed In the auto
    insurance industry, stacking means including coverage quantities for multiple vehicles collectively to produce a increased limit

  19. lit parapluie graco contour 120
    9 февр. 2016

    Nos assessments that are decouvrez independants et objectifs sur les meilleurs lits parapluie du marche en lit
    parapluie 2015.

  20. Violette
    22 февр. 2016

    What’s up colleagues, its impressive article about educationand completely explained, keep
    it up all the time.

    Colyer Law Group PC
    161 North Clark Street #4700
    real estate attorney in chicago illinois (Violette), Illinois 60601
    (312) 922-5152

  21. cegonha importadora reclame aqui
    24 февр. 2016

    Eu amei tanto quanto vai recebem realizado aqui. O
    esboço é bom gosto, a sua autoria assunto elegante.
    No entanto, você comando Get comprado um edginess sobre o que você deseja estar entregando
    o seguinte. indisposição, sem dúvida, vir mais anteriormente novamente como exatamente o mesmo quase
    muito caso, muitas vezes dentro de você proteger essa aumento.

  22. guide voyage maroc pdf
    26 февр. 2016

    Dans le Maroc pre-saharien le climat est desertique, avec des temperature pouvant depasser les 40
    degres en journee.

  23. como desenhar mangA
    27 февр. 2016

    Uma dica para tamanho do seu desenho é que ele se encaixe num formato de papel padrão , como A3 (297mm x 420mm).

  24. Maxwell
    27 февр. 2016

    It will not let the repair-as-is” choice, it will not countenance the regular gravity-fed septic method, nor is it open to new,
    reduce expense solutions such as the recirculating gravel filter, or shallow pressure-dosed drainfields.

    Here is my website … solid waste disposal seattle,
    Maxwell,

  25. Www.Bebdelbuontempoantico.It
    28 февр. 2016

    É ruim isso de ficar interrompendo, te ficar se preocupando e pensando outra coisa que
    não seja sua namorada ou ficante ou mesmo momento do sexo
    que é tão incrível, uma técnica para você se despreocupar e curtir ao máximo momento são as CAMISINHAS COM
    EFEITO RETARDANTE, eu mesmo dependo muito do dia pois posso demorar muito ou ser muito rápido quando sinto que estou a ponto de bala eu uso esta do contrario
    uso uma comum pois pode acontecer de prolongar até demais sexo.

  26. springsteen born to run
    6 мар. 2016

    A principios de 1971 Bruce anunció súbitamente que no proseguiría en Steel
    Mill, dejando a todos sorprendidos.

  27. voyage perou
    8 мар. 2016

    C’est dans ce cadre que PEROU TOURS vous propose ses circuits
    a travers tout le pays et au dela.

  28. Dean
    8 мар. 2016

    We’re a gaggle of volunteers and starting a brand new scheme divorce lawyer in frankfort
    il (Dean) our
    community. Your website provided us with helpful information to
    work on. You’ve done an impressive process and our
    entire community can be grateful to you.

  29. conseil pour achat lit parapluie
    9 мар. 2016

    Le lit parapluie offre ainsi une solution de couchage
    quelque soit votre besoin et assure a votre enfant de passer une bonne nuit, parents, et a vous, egalement !

  30. babycook duo darty
    9 мар. 2016

    Une recette babycook, c’est de la facilite en plus, des saveurs uniques et un enfant ravi !

  31. Business Telephone Systems
    13 мар. 2016

    You searching for a device that is effective enough too deal with however
    several phones yoou exoect to be linked to your VoIP network.

    Have a look at mmy blog: Business Telephone Systems

  32. estamparias de metais
    15 мар. 2016

    Se você for trocar de tinta para a sublimática,
    deverá adequar seus insumos para ela… Papel transfer neste caso deverá ser
    transfer para sublimação.

  33. bracelet connecté
    16 мар. 2016

    Notez que Fitbit propose d’autres objets connectes, notamment une equilibrium, l’Aria (120
    EUR), qui peut completer vos statistiques avec votre poids, votre IMC (indice
    de masse corporelle) et votre pourcentage de masse graisseuse.

  34. gostosas
    4 апр. 2016

    Ela é bem real e cruel rs. Você pode utilizar dekapcolor para facilitar para remoção da tinta e depois é necessário fazer mechas, luzes ou análogo descolorir cabelo com pó descolorante
    e água oxigenada.

  35. Layne
    27 апр. 2016

    Sometimes, a 2nd crop of sores might appear in addition to ongoing flu-like signs.

  36. academia do importador
    6 май 2016

    Good info. Lucky me I ran across your website by chance (stumbleupon).
    I have saved it for later!

  37. Fencing
    11 май 2016

    Other variations consist off chair fencing, one-hit épée
    (one of the five occasions which coprise contemporary pentathlon) as
    well aas the different types of non-Olympic competitive fence.

  38. mães de Joelhos filhos de pé marina de oliveira play back
    7 Дек. 2016

    Se levarmos a versão que a postagem apresenta, então a senhora não poderia
    ser professora universitária, diretora de empresa ou instituição
    pública, coordenadora ou supervisora de algum domínio ou departamento, reitora de universidade, vereadora, deputada,
    senadora, prefeita, governadora ou presidente da república.

  39. https://www.evernote.com/shard/s454/sh/0b686a37-e2aa-4c87-8678-c00d0d702438/6e0bccab6f07da8c0ae17015002b69d4
    22 ян. 2017

    The technique had just been tested on lab mice, but that
    didn’t discourage the Richards from pursuing the
    treatment.

Older Comments

Остави отговор

Вашият имейл адрес няма да бъде публикуван. Задължителните полета са отбелязани с *